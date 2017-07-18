AppSwarm announces acquisition of Soccers gaming app

AppSwarm (OTCPK:SWRM) announced the acquisition of "Soccers" from notable mobile games developer TGTStudios.

"Soccers" is a powerful, pocket-sized soccer game that is as addictive as any console game.

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Inc. stated, "Soccers is an incredibly fun and fast paced game that will keep you engaged for hours on end. It's a classic pass, block, steal and shoot game along the lines of Soccer Physics, Just Soccer and Stickman Soccer. Since soccer is the most popular game internationally, the audience is worldwide and the possible revenue range for these apps can go as high as $43,215.00 per day according to www.thinkgaming.com. We are not forecasting revenues at that level however, we expect it to be a profitable game in our portfolio."

Press Release