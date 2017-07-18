Ethan Allen -4.8% as preliminary Q4 EPS falls short

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is 4.8% lower premarket after it notes preliminary earnings figures for its fourth quarter are expected at $0.41-$0.42, short of consensus for $0.50.

Retail written orders took a hit in April, dropping 7.1% before rising 7% in May and 6.9% in June (1.9% Y/Y increase for the quarter).

The company faces "very tough comparatives" with last year, and current-year Q4 saw national advertising up 27.5%.

"While these many initiatives, coupled with a substantial expansion of our advertising, have resulted in increased operating expenses compared to the prior year, they are now substantially completed," says CEO Farooq Kathwari. "We are well positioned for our fiscal 2018 and remain cautiously optimistic."