Samsung will again provide processor chips for iPhones

The Korea Herald reports that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) will rejoin TSMC next year as a processor chip supplier for Apple’s iPhones.

Samsung and TSMC had shared the A-series chip production duties up until 2013.

TSMC will remain the lone supplier for this fall’s iPhones, but Samsung will come back into the fold with next year’s models.

Samsung worked its way back in due to investments in 7nm chip fabrication and the fact that the company provided the OLED panels for the iPhone 8.

Apple also prefers to split production duties between multiple companies.

TSMC has a nearly 51% share of the global chip foundry market with Samsung holding on to about 8% of the market.

Samsung takes up a whopping 95% of the mobile OLED market.

