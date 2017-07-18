Applied Materials expanding production in Taiwan

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has broken ground on a new $98.7M facility in Taiwan, according to Digitimes.

The production expansion hopes to meet increasing demands for LCDs and production equipment for OLED and other large panels.

"Applications of display technology have expanded from TVs, mobile devices to self-driving, augmented reality and to virtual reality creating amazing business opportunities, thus enabling our existing Tainan manufacturing center to operate at full swing and prompting us to commit on a new plant," says Applied Materials’ Ali Salehpour, SVP and GM of New Markets and Service Group.

