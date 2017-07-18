Zymeworks earns $1M research milestone from Daiichi related to I/O antibody

Zymeworks (ZYME) earns a $1M milestone payment from collaboration partner Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY) triggered by the achievement of a research milestone for an immuno-oncology (I/O) bispecific antibody therapeutic candidate.

Under their September 2016 agreement, Daiichi obtained a license to Zymeworks' Azymetric and EFECT platforms to develop a bispecific antibody therapeutic. Zymeworks is eligible for milestone payments and up to double-digit tiered royalties on net sales. Zymeworks also secured a license to certain I/O antibodies from Daiichi who will earn sales-based royalties from Zymeworks if developed and commercialized.