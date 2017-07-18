Stocks open lower as health care reform stalls

Stocks open slightly lower after Republicans in the Senate scrap their health care reform bill, unsettling investors who have yet to see much progress on Pres. Trump's pro-growth agenda that has carried stocks to record highs; S&P and Nasdaq -0.2% , Dow -0.3% .

European bourses are sharply lower, with Germany's DAX -1.4% and France's CAC -1% but U.K.'s FTSE only -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, BofA and Goldman Sachs both open slightly lower despite reporting better than expected earnings and revenues; on the flip side, Netflix +9% after reporting a much larger than expected increase in subscribers and providing upbeat guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices rally for the third straight session, with the benchmark 10-year yields up 3 bps at 2.28%, while the U.S. Dollar Index -0.6% to hit an 11-month low.

U.S. crude oil +1.3% to $46.64/bbl as the Saudis reportedly consider deeper cuts to crude exports

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index