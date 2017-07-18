Netflix +9.3%, basking in Q2 sub success, analyst praise

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has carried last night's aftermarket gains into the regular session, up 9.3% after its Q2 results showed better subscriber gains than expected and sub momentum expected to carry into Q3.

Analysts are rolling in with praise for the company's content slate, credited with driving the gains.

BofA Merrill Lynch raised its price target to $199 from $184, implying 23% upside, and analyst Nat Schindler sees a bull case for the stock to hit $300. Pricing is the major driver, he notes, and further price hikes to the faster-growing international business boost that bull case.

Cowen's about that bullish, with a $197 price target (up from $170), and John Blackledge says the company crushed typical seasonality with the sub numbers. Hours of original content were up about 130% Y/Y and should drive similar Q3 results along with stable prices and more integration into set-top boxes.

"NFLX has an unstoppable lead domestically, clearly has first-mover advantage internationally," says Rosenblatt's Alan Gould, who upgraded to Buy and boosted Netflix's price target to $200 from $155. The company's building a moat in content and acts as its own distributor, he notes, making for profitability.

