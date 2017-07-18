Mortgage REIT sector under pressure as Annaly raises capital

Nearly all of the sector trades above book value, and Annaly Capital last night became the latest to take advantage and sell shares, with a more than $700M offering. It's down 4.2% .

The iShares FTSE Nareit mREIT ETF (REM -1.5% ), the Market Vectors ETF Trust (MORT -1.1% ), The ETracs 2x Leveraged mREIT ETN (MORL -2.3% )

Among individual issues (some of which have also recently raised capital): AGNC Investment (AGNC -1.4% ), Armour Residential (ARR -1.5% ), Chimera Investment (CIM -1.4% ), CYS Investments (CYS -1.2% ), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -1.5% ), Two Harbors (TWO -1.6% ).

The 10-year Treasury yield this morning is lower by 3.7 basis points to 2.279%.