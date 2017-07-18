Microsoft and Baidu announce self-driving car partnership

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) announce an autonomous vehicle partnership based on Baidu’s Apollo platform and program.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud will provide global scale for Apollo outside its native China.

"Today's vehicles already have an impressive level of sophistication when it comes to their ability to capture data. By applying our global cloud AI, machine learning, and deep neural network capabilities to that data, we can accelerate the work already being done to make autonomous vehicles safer," says Microsoft VP Kevin Dallas.

The Apollo alliance includes over 50 companies including car manufacturers, tech companies, and research and educational facilities.

