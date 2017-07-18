MSG Networks -10% on report it's not drawing buyers

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is 10.2% lower today after a piece in the New York Post reports it's not drawing buyers.

Speculation had owner James Dolan selling the regional sports net and using proceeds to invest more in Madison Square Garden (MSG +0.2% ), but "Nothing is happening."

Combining MSG Networks in New York with its existing holding of YES Network would give Fox (FOX -1.3% , FOXA -1.2% ) a dominant city presence, but "Fox Sports Networks doesn't want it," a source told the Post.

MSGN (the only publicly traded stand-alone RSN) has risen 42% over the past 12 months and is at a market cap of $1.7B, maybe too dear for buyers to consider swallowing.

If there isn't a buyer, one analyst suggests Dolan might consider recombining MSG with MSG Networks.

