Immunocellular prices equity offering; shares down 48%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (IMUC -47.5% ) prices its public offering of 5,000 shares of Series B 8% Mandatorily Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase up to 9,000 shares of Preferred Stock at $1,000 per share and related warrants. Gross proceeds should be ~$5M.

Each Preferred Share will be sold with 0.6 of Series 1 warrant to purchase one Preferred Share, 0.6 of a Series 2 warrant to purchase one Preferred Share and 0.6 of a Series 3 warrant to purchase one Preferred Share.

The Preferred Stock has an initial stated value of $1,080 and is convertible into common stock at a conversion price of the lesser of $1.22 or 87.5% of the lowest volume-weighted average price during the 10 days leading up to the conversion date. The floor price is $0.35. Each warrant is exercisable at $1,000 per Preferred Share.

Closing date is July 21.