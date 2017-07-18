Nitrogen-exposed fertilizer names on watch after Yara earnings miss

Nitrogen exposed fertilizer companies such as CF Industries are mostly lower after Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY, OTCPK:YRAIF) missed Q2 earnings estimates, citing oversupply of urea and other commodity nitrogen products.

Yara says strong urea capacity increases outside China are weighing on global urea prices as non-Chinese FOB prices are reduced in order to displace Chinese exports; the company expects the weakness to persist into 2018 given the significant number of new plants entering the market over the next year.

Revenue exposure to nitrogen (as of 2016, according to Bloomberg data): CF, UAN at 100%; POT 33%; AGU 7.9% through its wholesale unit.