Capricor's DMD candidate nabs Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA; shares ahead 115%

Thinly traded nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR +114.7% ) rockets up on a whopping 60x surge in volume in response to the news that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to lead product candidate CAP-1002 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The main benefit of the designation is the awarding of a Priority Review Voucher if the product is approved. The voucher can be used for accelerated review for a another product candidate or it can be sold to a third party.

A registration study is on tap for H2. 12-month data from the Phase 1/2 HOPE study should be available in Q4.

CAP-1002 is an investigational allogeneic, off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy derived from donor heart tissue and infused directly into the patients coronary artery via a catheter. It is currently being evaluated for the treatment of heart disease associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myocardial infarction (heart attack).