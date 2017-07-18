Western Digital CEO meeting with Japan gov. officials about Toshiba

Reuters reports that Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) CEO is in Japan to talk with government officials about the Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit sale.

Western Digital says it has the right to approve the sale of the chip unit due to its acquisition of SanDisk while Toshiba disagrees.

Last week, a judge delayed an injunction decision giving Western Digital and Toshiba time to work out the problem outside of the courts.

Toshiba has selected a Japan-backed consortium as the bid winner, but Western Digital and Foxconn reportedly remain in contention.

Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan is reportedly meeting with members of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

