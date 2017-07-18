Chipotle shuts restaurant after customers become ill; shares -4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -4.6% ) plunges following a report that the company shut down a restaurant in Virginia after customers said they fell severely ill.

Customers reportedly complained of vomiting, diarrhea, severe stomach pain, dehydration and nausea after eating at the restaurant; one person reported two hospitalizations due to the illnesses.

"The reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Norovirus does not come from our food supply, and it is safe to eat at Chipotle," says CMG's director of food safety.

Before the report, Maxim Group upgraded CMG to Buy from Hold with a $470 price target, raised from $440, citing the introduction of Mexican cheese dip queso - now in testing - will be an important catalyst for the stock in 2018.

Maxim thinks the recent pullback in shares, along with the potential for upside from queso, provide an opportunity for investors to participate in CMG's recovery.