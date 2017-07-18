BofA and Goldman lead banks lower after results

UBS's Saul Martinez describes Bank of America's (BAC -1.5% ) results as a low-quality beat in a messy quarter with multiple non-core items. Net interest income underperformed (NIM actually fell during quarter). He keeps his Neutral rating and $26 price target.

Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse sticks with an Outperform rating, and calls the results net positive, noting materially improved operating efficiency.

On Goldman Sachs (GS -2.2% ), Barclays' Jason Goldberg says a lower tax rate, and higher investing and lending revenues made up for the plunge in trading revenues (which failed to hit materially reduced expectations). He remains neutral on the stock.

A more bullish Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI says the weak FICC result is "a shame" given how well the rest of the bank's operations went.

Also lower after beating estimates is Comerica (CMA -2.3% ).

XLF -0.5% , KRE -0.8% , KBE -0.9%

Source: Felice Maranz at Bloomberg.