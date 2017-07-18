Results from PTC's ataluren study in DMD published in The Lancet

The Lancet has just published results from PTC Therapeutics' (PTCT) ACT DMD study assessing Translarna (ataluren). The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the six-minute walk test (6MWT), which it failed to beat placebo on. The company says a treatment effect was more likely to seen in patients in the transition phase of disease (baseline 6MWT distance of 300-400 meters).

An Ad Com review in the U.S. is scheduled for October 24.

