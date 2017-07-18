Oracle hiring 1,000 workers in EMEA

Bloomberg reports that Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) plans to hire 1,000 employees in EMEA as the company expands its cloud services.

Job openings include sales staff, finance, management, and human resources.

Cloud products account for 12% of Oracle’s total revenues amounting to about $4.6B in cloud software and hardware sales last year.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa or EMEA accounted for 28% of overall revenues last year but had experienced a 2% decline on the prior year’s quarter.

