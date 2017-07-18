Canaccord defends Radius Health after FDA rejection of Amgen's romosozumab application

Canaccord Genuity says its rating (BUY/$85) on Radius Health (RDUS -2.2% ) makes sense because its osteoporosis drug TYMLOS (abaloparatide) has a better risk/benefit profile than Amgen's romosozumab which means the latter should not present a credible challenge to TYMLOS uptake. It adds that the FDA could reject romosozumab outright due to its cardiovascular risks (Amgen just received a CRL and will have to include data from the ARCH study in its resubmission).

Another positive for Radius is RAD-1901 (elacestrant) in breast cancer. Early-stage study results are encouraging.

Previously: FDA rejects Amgen's marketing application for osteoporosis candidate romosozumab; resubmission to include ARCH and BRIDGE data (July 17)

Previously: Late-stage extension study confirms long-term treatment effect of Radius Health's TYMLOS; shares up 3% after hours (May 24)

Source: Briefing.com