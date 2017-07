Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Home continues its geographic expansion with an Australian launch happening this week, alongside Google Wifi.

Germany will get Google Home on August 8.

Australian shoppers can buy the Home on July 20.

Google had previously launched the product in Canada and France to expand the user base beyond the domestic market and help hold on to some market share from Amazon’s Echo products.

