Schwab sinks 1.5% following Q2 results

Schwab (SCHW -1.5% ) revenues topped expectations and earnings were inline, but investors are selling the news.

Still a bull on the stock, Jefferies' Dan Fannon takes note of revenue per trade as the impact of the mid-February commission cuts filter through to a full quarter - it fell to $7.96 in Q2 from $9.84 in Q1.

Net new accounts in Q2 of 357K vs. 362K in Q1. Net new assets in Q2 of $63.9B were a multi-year high.

Fannon: "We remain watchful of how the aforementioned commission price cuts might impact assets in motion as well as account growth."

Fannon's $49 price target suggests 16% upside from the current level.

