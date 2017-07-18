Alaska suffers another rating downgrade

The fallout from the collapse in oil prices continues as S&P downgrades Alaska's GO debt rating to AA- from AA+. As recently as year-end 2015, the state had a AAA rating.

"The rating actions reflect continued lack of agreement on fiscal reforms to return the state to structural balance," says S&P. Alaska is no longer on CreditWatch negative - suggesting little risk of another downgrade in the near term - but the agency still has a longer-term negative outlook on the state.