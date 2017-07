IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is off 2.8% as Canaccord Genuity downgrades the shares to Hold, citing slowing demand in machine tool sales.

Taiwanese demand for machine tools flattened out in May and fell 3% in June in its first drop since last summer, notes Bobby Burleson. He sees tough comps for QCW lasers next year as well. (h/t Bloomberg)

A month ago, Canaccord had boosted its price target to $152 and keeps it there with the downgrade; that now represents 1.7% upside from today's lower price.