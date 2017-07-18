VolitionRx unit to participate in large-scale study to validate biomarkers for CRC screening test; shares ahead 3%

VolitionRx (VNRX +3.4% ) subsidiary Volition America inks an agreement with the Great Lakes New England Clinical Validation Center to participate in a large (13,500 samples) study in asymptomatic people aimed at validating a panel of biomarkers, including Volition's Nu.Q Colorectal Cancer Screening Test, to support U.S. regulatory approval.

Collecting the samples will take as long as three years. Volition America will contribute up to $3M to the effort, paid over a three-year period.

The Great Lakes organization is funded by the U.S. National Cancer Institute's Early Detection Research Network.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 20, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the study and to provide a business update.