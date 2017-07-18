AMD responds to Barclays downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issues a statement to CNBC regarding this morning’s Barclays downgrade.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis was pessimistic about traction for AMD products including the recently announced Epyc and cited the better performance of Intel products.

Curtis also expressed doubts that cryptocurrency mining would benefit AMD much in the longer term.

AMD’s statement: "We are confident in the performance and value we are delivering to the server market with EPYC, as well as our long-term roadmap. Moreover, our customers and the ecosystem are excited about the return of competition to the datacenter, as demonstrated by the strong show of support at our launch event less than 30 days ago."

AMD shares are down 3.7% .

