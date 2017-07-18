Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft qualifies for accelerated review in U.S.

The FDA designates Mallinckrodt's (MNK -3.2% ) StrataGraft regenerative skin tissue a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), qualifying it for accelerated review.

RMAT status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA, including discussions of whether Priority Review and/or accelerated approval is appropriate based on surrogate or intermediate endpoints likely to predict long-term clinical benefit.

StrataGraft is currently being assessed in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of complex skin defects due to thermal burns, specifically, deep partial thickness burns.