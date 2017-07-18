Worldwide public cloud spending to reach $128B this year

Worldwide spending on public cloud services will reach $128B this year and could reach $266B by 2021, according to IDC.

The U.S. will account for over 60% of the 2021 revenues with $163B in sales. Western Europe will come second at $52B and Asia/Pacific third at $25B.

U.S. industries seeing the fastest cloud service spending growth: professional services, media, retail, and telecom with CAGR ranging from 20.9% to 21.5%.

SaaS will account for 60% of public cloud spending in 2021 but IaaS and PaaS will grow faster with CAGRs of 30% and 29.7%, respectively.

