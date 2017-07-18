Midatech Pharma sees 37% bump in H1 sales to ₤5.2M; shares ahead 2%

On a preliminary basis, Midatech Pharma (MTP +2.3% ) expects total H1 revenues of ₤5.2M, a 37% increase yoy. It says that it remains on-track to meet expectations for the year.

CEO Dr Jim Phillips says, "I am pleased to report that Midatech's U.S. commercial business has continued to grow strongly in 2017. Looking into the second half of the year and beyond, the group remains focused on three lead research and development programmes, the first of which, Q-Octreotide, remains on-track to release important bioequivalence data in Q4 of the current year. We anticipate similar revenue growth for H2 2017 compared to the first half of the year and being able to deliver full-year revenues in line with current market expectations."