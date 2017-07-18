WSJ: Ensco deal for Atwood Oceanics sparks worry among bondholders

A group of Ensco's (ESV -0.3% ) bondholders are unhappy with the company's plan to buy Atwood Oceanics (ATW -0.7% ) and plan to campaign against the deal, WSJ reports.

The bondholders worry that if oil prices and spending on drilling for oil offshore remain depressed in the next two years, the cash drain from the ATW purchase could force ESV to face a cash crunch down the road, according to the report.

As part of the deal, ESV has committed to paying off $1.3B of ATW’s debt, and ESV has $5.3B in debt of its own; also, some analysts believe the two companies will burn cash this year.

The biggest argument in favor of the deal is that it adds a number of high-quality oil drilling rigs to ESV’s fleet, but the bondholders worry whether this is the right time for ESV to make such a purchase since oil prices and offshore drilling activity could remain weak for years.