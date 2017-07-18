Vodacom minority shareholders OK $2.7B Safaricom stake deal

Minority shareholders at Vodacom Group (VDMCY -1% ) have signed off on acquiring a 35% stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone (VOD -0.6% ).

The deal is for about 35B rand (about $2.71B) and clears the way for Safaricom's M-Pesa to spread further, particularly into South Africa, whose Vodacom runs a thriving payments service also called M-Pesa.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub tells Bloomberg the company intends to take mobile banking into markets whether neither company operated before. The two have about 30M African mobile money users combined.

The deal gives Vodacom shareholders access to a high-growth, high-margin and high-cash business in Kenya, the company says.