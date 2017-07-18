More on Tile Shop Holdings' Q2

Tile Shop Holdings (TTS -23% ) reports comparable-same store sales growth of 0.5% in Q2.

Gross margin remained flat at 69.7%.

SG&A expense rate expanded 90 bps to 56.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate squeezed 110 bps to 21.4%.

Store count +13 Y/Y to 130.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: $350M to $365M; Comparable-store sales growth: low to mid single digits; Gross margin rate: ~70%; D&A: ~$26M; Tax rate: 38%; Diluted EPS: $0.48 to $0.55; Adjusted EPS: $0.49 to $0.56; Adjusted EBITDA: $72M to $78M; Fully diluted shares: ~52M; Capex: ~$35M; New stores: ~15.