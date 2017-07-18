YPF, Total, BP unit to invest $1.15B in Argentina

Argentina's state-run YPF (YPF -1.6% ), Total (TOT +0.1% ), Wintershall and BP (BP -0.3% ) unit Pan American Energy announce a $1.15B joint investment to increase gas production at the Vaca Muerta shale formation.

The provincial government in Neuquen, where Vaca Muerta is located, will split the Aguada Pichana area into two parts; TOT will operate the eastern part of Aguada Pichana with a 41% stake and Pan American Energy will operate the western part as well as the neighboring Aguada de Castro area with a 45% stake.

Vaca Muerta is estimated to contain 308T cf of shale gas and 16.2B barrels of shale oil.