Google officially launches enterprise version of Google Glass

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) officially launches Glass Enterprise Edition today.

Google started low-key tests of Glass in work environments back in 2014 and gradually shifted the focus towards enterprise from underperforming consumer sales.

Glass EE can support prescription lenses or industrial eye protection such as safety glasses or face shields.

CNBC cites a report from Forrester Research that says 14.4M Americans could wear Google Glass at work by 2025, which would make for a $1B to $2B market at the latest known price per unit of $1,500.