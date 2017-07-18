Daimler recalls 3M diesel cars in Europe to fix emissions

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY), seeking to head off a growing crisis over potential emissions cheating, says it is voluntarily recalling more than 3M Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles in Europe.

Daimler says the recall, which involves a software patch and avoids complex component fixes, will cost ~€220M ($255M), but it could help the company avoid the huge penalties that have burdened Volkswagen.

The plan marks a change of approach after Daimler vowed to fight accusations of cheating following a meeting with government officials in Berlin last week.