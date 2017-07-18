Amazon launches Spark for social network-style shopping

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches a new app called Spark that allows Prime members to shop a feed of social media inspired product suggestions, per TechCrunch.

Spark looks like a hybrid of Instagram and Pinterest and is only accessible through the Amazon iPhone app.

Users create an account, select from among a list of interests, and then see a feed of product suggestions, reviews, and stylized photos.

A shopping bag icon appears in the lower corner of pictures to show users how many items in the picture are sold on Amazon.