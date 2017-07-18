Goldman comes out bearish on Baker Hughes, reinstates at Sell

Baker Hughes (BHGE -2.2% ) is resumed at Goldman Sachs with a Sell rating and $37 price target, citing a reduction in consensus estimates and downward revisions in guidance due to the weak environment for oil prices.

Goldman also sees BHGE's medium-term growth being hampered by low exposure to North American completions, with good news from peers about completions possibly adding to the stock's underperformance.

The firm believes BHGE’s business exposure is less attractive over the medium term than close peers Schlumberger (SLB -1% ) and Halliburton (HAL -0.5% ), which offer more exposure to U.S. pressure pumping.

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley issued an Overweight rating on BHGE while FBR rated the stock at Market Perform.