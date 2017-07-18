Bank of John Deere - WSJ

That Deere & Co. (DE +0.2% ) lends billions to finance farmers' purchases of equipment (from Deere) isn't exactly news. But now, it's boosting its short-term lending for crop supplies like seeds, chemicals, and fertilizer, report Jesse Newman and Bob Tita at the WSJ.

At the same time, it's expanded its leasing program for equipment, keeping tractors moving out the door even when farmers don't want to, or can't pay for them.

Deere has become the #5 agricultural lender in the country, trailing Wells Fargo, Rabobank, Bank of the West, and Bank of America.

The Bank of Deere is thus keeping its own numbers up, while shoring up the farming sector, where incomes are set to decline for a 4th straight year. The operation also has the side effect of keeping production booming when low prices - if left to themselves - would force cuts in output.

"You’re just prolonging the agony and potentially building up [farm] losses instead of cutting the pain, cauterizing the wound and stanching the flow of financial blood now,” says University of Illinois professor Scott Irwin.