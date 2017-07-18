Deutsche Telekom's German chief plans early exit

Niek Jan van Damme is making an early exit from his role as head of Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGY -0.5% ) home market of Germany, a move he says will make for a smoother transition.

He's giving way at the end of the year to Dirk Woessner of Roger Communications (RCI +1% ), who will oversee a period of growing investment in the company's home market.

Woessner had been with Deutsche Telekom previously in a 13-year stint; he's currently head of Rogers' consumer business.

"After intensive talks with our CEO Tim Hoettges and the chairman of the supervisory board Ulrich Lehner, I have decided to resign from my current position as of the end of the year," van Damme says. "It's a bit earlier than I had originally intended, but it's a good fit with my personal life planning and the best way to ensure a seamless transition."