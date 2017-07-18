Maxim bullish on Abeona, sees 89% upside on prospects of lead gene therapy candidate EB-101; shares up 2%

Maxim Group ups its fair value target for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO +2.2% ) to $17 (89% upside) from $14 citing positive prospects for its lead gene therapy candidate, Orphan Drug-tagged EB-101, for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), an inherited disorder characterized by large painful blisters on the skin.

A Phase 2 study is currently recruiting patients. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is year-end 2023.

Maxim says its valuation model is on the conservative side considering its assumption of $100K per procedure (one procedure/patient).

Source: Briefing.com