Energy Transfer delays start of Rover pipeline until late summer

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -0.2% ) says it is delaying the start of its Rover natural gas pipeline running from Pennsylvania to Ontario until later this summer.

Rover, the biggest gas pipeline under construction in the U.S., originally was expected to start this month but the first phase was pushed back as the FERC and Ohio regulators added new requirements after drilling fluids spilled into an Ohio wetland during construction in April.

ETP, however, says it still expects the second and final phase of the $4.2B project to enter service in November.