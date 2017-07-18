Snapchat rolls out Multi-Snap and Tint tools

Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) has new features including a “Tint Brush” editing tool and Multi-Snap for recording multiple short videos in a row.

Tint Brush allows the user to apply a wash of color only to a selected object or area.

Multi-Snap records up to six 10-second clips in a row without a break, which will allow users to post longer messages that still fit into the rapid-fire nature of Snapchat.

Snap keeps rolling out new features to keep up with the larger audience and increasingly similar tech from Facebook’s Instagram.