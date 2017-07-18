Samsung doubts marketability of smart speaker

The Korean Herald reports that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) doubts the marketability of its smart speaker and could substantially delay the rumored project.

“Samsung currently does not view Al speakers as marketable, as the global market is already dominated by unbeatable Amazon and the Korean market is too small to make profits,” says the Herald source.

The source also says Samsung’s AI workers have enough work getting voice assistant Bixby launched in English markets.

Amazon dominates the smart speaker market with its Echo devices, though Google Home reportedly wins on revenue due to the higher price point. The market will also gain Apple’s HomePod in December.

