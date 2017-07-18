Amid continuing losses, Ericsson to speed cost cuts

Hit by continually declining sales, Ericsson (ERIC -16.8% ) says it's going to step up cost-cutting plans and warns that there's likely further down to go for earnings before a recovery.

“In light of the current market outlook, we will accelerate our actions to ensure that we can meet our target of doubling the 2016 operating margin beyond 2018,” says CEO Borje Ekholm.

Along with technology and portfolio shifts, the company will reduce capitalization of its product platform, software release development costs and hardware costs, which could hit second-half operating income by 2.9B kroner. More market adjustments could ding results for the coming 12 months by 3B-5B kroner.

Cost cuts won't hit research and development, the company says.