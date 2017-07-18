NRG Yield downgraded at Deutsche Bank as strategic alignment in question

NRG Yield (NYLD +0.6% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with an $18 price target, trimmed from $19, at Deutsche Bank, which says last week's news that NRG Energy (NRG +2.2% ) plans to exit the renewables business creates a less certain path forward for NYLD, at least in the near term.

NRG Energy likely would benefit from nearly any transaction allowing monetization of its NYLD investment and the desired deconsolidation of NYLD's debt, but the path NRG chooses to exit is a key issue for NYLD and not entirely within NYLD's control, Deutsche Bank says.

With different motivations and shareholder interests to satisfy, the firm sees potential outcomes that could benefit the parent while not necessarily being entirely optimal for NYLD's public float.