Banro -12.5% in two days after gold production fails to meet guidance

Banro (NYSEMKT:BAA) fell 9% in today's trading to cap a 12.5% plunge in two days after the miner's Q2 gold production fell short of expectations and left year-end guidance out of reach.

BAA says its Twangiza and Namoya operations produced a combined 38,739 oz. of gold during the quarter for YTD total production of nearly 85K oz.; the company says the lower than expected output, combined with instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, means it will fall short of the full-year guidance of 210K-230K oz. of gold.

BAA says it continues to explore opportunities to raise additional financing and refinance existing obligations in light of its operational and working capital challenges.