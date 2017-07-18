CSX +3.5% as Q2 earnings beat estimates, adds $500M to buyback

CSX +3.5% AH after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, with growth across nearly all markets that was driven primarily by coal-related gains, strength in core pricing and volume across the other markets, and increased fuel recovery.

CSX says it is on track to achieve record efficiency gains and a step-function improvement in its key financial measures for the year given continued economic growth and stable coal markets.

CSX reaffirms guidance for FY 2017, seeing EPS +25% to ~$2.26 vs. $2.30 analyst consensus, a full-year operating ratio in the mid-60s and free cash flow before dividends of ~$1.5B.

Also, the CSX board authorizes an additional $500M for the current share repurchase program, which now totals $1.5B.