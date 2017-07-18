Facebook expanding huge New Mexico data center

Facebook (FB +2% ) will double its investment in New Mexico with half-billion-dollar plans that include a vast new data center that's getting bigger still.

The company broke ground on the first building in the center, to cover an area equal to 17 football fields, in October. That should go live in late 2018, and construction on the second building should run through 2020.

The property is under construction outside of Albuquerque near Los Lunas, which has agreed to give up property taxes for 30 years in exchange for a series of annual payments starting at $50,000, topping out under $500.000. The state has kicked in billion in bonds and other economic development funding.