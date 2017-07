Q2 EPS of $0.32 vs. $0.40 earned in Q2 one year ago. Revenue of $387M up from $369M.

Net interest income up 23% Y/Y; commissions up 5%; trading gains down 62% amid lower volatility.

Total DARTs of 669K up 3% Y/Y.

Customer equity up 42% Y/Y to $104.8B; customer debits up 51% to $22.7B. Customer accounts up 20% to 428K.

