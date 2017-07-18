Vertex Pharma's triple combo regimens show positive effect in treatment-resistant CF patients; shares ahead 24% after hours

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is up 24% after hours on robust volume on the heels of its announcement of positive mid-stage results from three different triple combination regimens in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients who have one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation, a severe and difficult-to-treat type of the disease.

Data from the Phase 2 trials showed mean absolute improvements in lung function of 9.7% and 12.0% as measured by percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1) in the regimens containing VX-152 and VX-440, respectively (in combination with tezacaftor and ivacaftor).

Phase 1 results showed a 9.6% improvement in ppFEV1 in patients treated with VX-659 + tezacaftor + ivacaftor.

In addition, preliminary data showed mean absolute improvements in ppFEV1 of 7.3% and 9.5% when VX-152 or VX-440 were added to tezacaftor and ivacaftor in CF patients with two copies of the F508del mutation.

No significant safety signals were observed.

Vertex has accelerated the development of Vx-445 and VX-659, both in Phase 2. Top-line data are expected in early 2018. Pivotal studies of at least one triple combo regimen will commence in H1 2018.

The company will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.