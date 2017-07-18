United Continental posts Q2 earnings beat but guides Q3 PRASM flat

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) -3.1% AH despite beating Q2 earnings expectations, as it issues flat guidance for Q3 passenger revenue per available seat mile.

UAL says Q2 PRASM rose 2.1% and consolidated yield gained 2% Y/Y, but it sees Q3 PRASM in the range of -1% to +1%, as well as 12.5%-14.5% pre-tax margin and capacity +4% Y/Y.

For the 12 months ended June 30, UAL's pre-tax income totaled $3.8B and return on invested capital was 17%.

UAL also says it delivered the top airline operation among major competitors, including the best completion, on-time arrival and departure performance, during Q2.